Third road safety petition in same Sheffield neighbourhood handed in to councillors

Ecclesall mum Ann Rowan presented at 98-name petition to a council meeting asking for road safety measures at the junction of Knowle Lane, Hoober Avenue and Haugh Lane.

Her petition was handed in at the same time as Helen Brown presented a 450-name petition calling for a pedestrian crossing on Psalter Lane near Osborne Road and Brincliffe Gardens.

And Christopher Beck has launched a petition calling for a traffic island barrier and road calming measures opposite the Meditation Centre on Ecclesall Road.

Ms Rowan said: “There was a crash at that junction recently, it occurred 10 minutes before I walked past there with my two-year-old child to go to nursery.

“It’s a point where people gather to meet to walk to Ecclesall primary school, it’s also on the route to Silverdale and High Storrs so a lot of people in the morning are using that junction and going in various directions.

“My neighbours who live on the corner report many near misses they hear and see from their house.

“This particular day, this crash occurred because someone had overshot the junction and gone into oncoming traffic and those cars ended up on the corner by the postbox where we stand to cross the road.

Almost 100 people have signed a petition for road safety measures at the junction of Knowle Lane, Hoober Avenue and Haugh Lane

“Ecclesall primary school actually has that location as part of the safe route to school, which is not the case at the moment.

“The geometry of the junction where people come up is very steep, they don’t want to stop and they overshoot the junction and come into oncoming traffic along Knowle Lane.”

Ms Rowan says double yellow lines and a pedestrian barrier on the corner would help to make the area safer.

Coun Douglas Johnson, Executive member for transport, said he would ask officers to investigate whether the junction could be made safer.