The circumstances around the death are still yet to be established, with police appealing for any witnesses or anyone who may have any information which could help the investigation to come forwards.

Police officers made the grim discovery of the four bodies after officers were called to Chandos Crescent over ‘concerns for safety’ of those inside a house on the street.

The road has been closed off and a police cordon has been put in place while officers continue working on the case.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Derbyshire police remain in Killamarsh, near Sheffield, as they investigate the major incident where four bodies were found in a house on Chandos Crescent on Sunday, September 19, 2021. A murder investigation is ongoing.

Here is everything we know about the tragedy so far.

- Police were called to concerns for safety of those at a house on Chandos Crescent at around 7.25am on Sunday, September 19, 2021.

- At around 1.30pm on the same day, police made the public aware that they were dealing with a ‘serious incident’ in the town.

- There was a heavy police presence in the area throughout the day, with dozens on officers at the scene.

Police at a home in Killamarsh, Sheffield, after four people were found dead. (pic: Tom Maddick / SWNS)

- On Sunday night, police confirmed that four people were sadly found dead at the house.

- It is understood that the bodies were of a woman, her two children and a best friend of one of the youngsters – and the father has now named two of the children who were found.

- Jason Bennett said the loss of his children had ‘absolutely broken’ his heart into ‘a million pieces’. He named the children as Lacey and John and they are believed to have died alongside their mum, Terri Harris, and Lacey’s best friend, who has not yet been named.

- Floral tributes have been left outside the crime scene, where Jason visited earlier today. (Monday, September 20)

Police at a home in Killamarsh, Sheffield, after four people were found dead (pic: Tom Maddick / SWNS)

- Officers have confirmed that a man had been arrested and that they had started a murder investigation.

- The man remained in police custody overnight on Sunday, September 19 while investigations into the circumstances surrounding the deaths continued to take place.

- Police say they are treating the incident as “isolated” and are not looking for anybody else at this time. A Derbyshire Constabulary spokesperson added: “Close family of the victims have now been made aware and specially trained officers are with them. We would ask that people avoid speculation and allow for space at this distressing time.”

- Investigations are continuing. Detective Chief Inspector Rob Routledge, who is leading the investigation team, said: “We would really like to hear from anyone who saw or heard anything suspicious in the early hours of Sunday morning, or has any information which they think could help with our inquiries. No matter how small you think that information may be, please do get in touch with us. It is understandably a worrying time for the community, and we would like to thank them for their patience and understanding at this time. It was important to us that close relatives of those involved were informed before we could give further details about incident. Residents will continue to see a large police presence in the area, and patrols are being carried out for reassurance. If you do have any concerns, please don’t hesitate to speak to them.”

Lacey and John Bennett were killed alongside their mum and a friend in Killamarsh, near Sheffield.

- Lee Rowley, North East Derbyshire’s Conservative MP, described the major incident as ‘terrible and hugely tragic’. “I’ve no doubt that the town will pull together at this difficult time,” he added.

- Neighbours say they have been left ‘devastated’ by the incident, according to PA news agency. One man, who has lived in his home for just over a year, said he believed the family who live in the house at the centre of the investigation had been there for five or six months.

- The house is semi-detached, of a prefabricated design, with a large playing field on one side, which has been cordoned off. There was a blue police forensic tent in the front garden.