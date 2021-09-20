Dad of Sheffield girl, 11, found dead with three others in Killamarsh says 'my absolute world bin taken away'

Connie Gent, 11, from Sheffield, was found dead at a home on Chandos Crescent along with her friend Lacey, also 11; Lacey’s brother, John Paul Bennett, 13; and Lacey and John Paul’s mother Terri Harris, 35.

Derbyshire Constabulary said the bodies had been discovered after police were called on Sunday at 7.26am over concerns for the safety of a man.

A 31-year-old man from Killamarsh who was arrested at the scene on suspicion of their murders remained in custody this afternoon and police have said they are not looking for anyone else.

Chief Constable Rachel Swann delivers a statement at the scene in Chandos Crescent, Killamarsh, near Sheffield, where three children and a woman were found dead at a house on Sunday (pic: Danny Lawson/PA Wire)

In an emotional post on Facebook, Connie’s father Charlie Gent today said: "No Words my absolute world bin taken away.”

He added: “Parents - spend as much time wiv Ur kids as u possibly can if Ur a parent n arguing please don't stop that child from seeing the other parent....u never know wots round the corner…

“IV learnt the hard way like most things in life n it's 2 late I don't want any1 2 Eva go thro wot I am going thro rite now. My little girl has gone I can't even put into words or even how 2 feel or react rite now shouldn't even be writing this now hav 2 live with the fact I was helpless 2 protect her as u always promised n she's gone.

“Fly safe baby girl I love you with all my heart n always will Gonna miss u like crazy.”

Police have appealed for anyone who was in the Chandos Crescent area between 9.30pm on Saturday evening and 7.30am the following morning to get in touch if they believe they have information which could help with the investigation.

A fundraising appeal has been launched for the father of the other two children, Jason Bennett,