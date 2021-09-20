People have this morning been leaving flowers at the police cordon surrounding the property on Chandos Crescent, to which police were called on Sunday morning.

One man living close by told the PA news agency: “I’m shocked. I think people will be devastated.”

The man, who has lived in his home for just over a year, said he believed the family who live in the house at the centre of the investigation had been there for five or six months.

Police officers walk past a police tent at the scene in Chandos Crescent in Killamarsh, near Sheffield, where four people were found dead at a house on Sunday. Derbyshire Police said a man is in police custody and they are not looking for anyone else in connection with the deaths (pic: Danny Lawson/PA Images)

He said he was alerted by police on Sunday morning and thought: “God, what’s happened here?”

Derbyshire Police said they were called to the house at around 7.25am on Sunday and a man remains in custody.

Close family of the victims have been informed and are being supported by specially trained officers.

The house is semi-detached, of a prefabricated design, with a large playing field on one side, which was also cordoned off. There was a blue police forensic tent in the front garden.

Detective Chief Inspector Rob Routledge, who is leading the investigation, said on Sunday evening: “We would really like to hear from anyone who saw or heard anything suspicious in the early hours of this morning, or has any information which they think could help with our inquiries.”

He added that residents would continue to see a large police presence in the area, with patrols are being carried out for reassurance.

North East Derbyshire MP Lee Rowley offered his condolences following the ‘terrible and hugely tragic’ incident.

“Terrible and hugely tragic news from Killamarsh this evening. Our condolences to the family and our thoughts are with them,” Mr Rowley said on Twitter.

The Tory MP also paid tribute to Killamarsh as a “lovely” community” which would show its resilience “at this difficult time”.

“Killamarsh is such a lovely, close knit and warm community and I know that many residents will be shocked & worried by the news,” he tweeted.