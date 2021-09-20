Police probe continues after four people found dead in Killamarsh house

A murder probe is continuing this morning following the discovery of four bodies in a house in Killamarsh, near Sheffield.

By Claire Lewis
Monday, 20th September 2021, 6:09 am

Police officers made the grim discovery after officers were called to Chandos Crescent over ‘concerns for safety’ of those inside the property.

They were deployed at 7.25am and found four bodies inside.

The bodies of four people were found in a house in Killamarsh, near Sheffield, yesterday morning. A murder investigation has been launched

A man has been arrested in connection with the deaths and remained in police custody last night.

Derbyshire Constabulary said: “A murder investigation has been launched. At this time we believe the incident to be isolated, and we are not looking for anyone else in connection with their deaths.

“Close family of the victims have now been made aware and specially trained officers are with them. We would ask that people avoid speculation and allow for space at this distressing time.”

Detective Chief Inspector Rob Routledge, who is leading the investigation team, added: “We would really like to hear from anyone who saw or heard anything suspicious in the early hours of this morning, or has any information which they think could help with our inquiries. No matter how small you think that information may be, please do get in touch with us.

“It is understandably a worrying time for the community, and we would like to thank them for their patience and understanding at this time.

“Residents will continue to see a large police presence in the area, and patrols are being carried out for reassurance. If you do have any concerns, please don’t hesitate to speak to them.”