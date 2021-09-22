Bendall, aged 31, was arrested after officers searched a house in Chandos Crescent at around 7.30am on Sunday, September 19 and found the bodies of a 35-year-old woman, Terri Harris, her son John Bennett, 13, daughter Lacey, 11 and Lacey’s best friend, Connie Gent, also 11, inside.

Derbyshire Constabulary said officers were deployed to the house following concerns for safety.

Damien Bendall has been charged with the murder of Terri Harris, 35, and three children in her home in Killamarsh, Derbyshire, last weekend.

Damien Bendall, of Chandos Crescent, Killamarsh, is due to appear at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates’ Court this morning for his first court appearance over the deaths.

There remains a heightened police presence in Killamarsh this morning as enquiries into the deaths continue.

Damien Bendall has been charged with murder after Terri Harris, 35, her son John Paul Bennett, 13, daughter Lacey, 11 and Lacey's best friend, Connie Gent, also 11, were found dead in Killamarsh, Derbyshire.