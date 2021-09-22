Killamarsh deaths: Man named as Damien Bendall charged with four counts of murder
A man named as Damien Bendall has been charged with four counts of murder following the discovery of the bodies of a woman and three children in a house in Killamarsh at the weekend.
Bendall, aged 31, was arrested after officers searched a house in Chandos Crescent at around 7.30am on Sunday, September 19 and found the bodies of a 35-year-old woman, Terri Harris, her son John Bennett, 13, daughter Lacey, 11 and Lacey’s best friend, Connie Gent, also 11, inside.
LATEST: Killamarsh deaths: School pays moving tribute to former pupils whose 'hopes and dreams have now been cut tragically short'
Derbyshire Constabulary said officers were deployed to the house following concerns for safety.
Read More
Damien Bendall, of Chandos Crescent, Killamarsh, is due to appear at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates’ Court this morning for his first court appearance over the deaths.
There remains a heightened police presence in Killamarsh this morning as enquiries into the deaths continue.
The three children whose bodies were found were all students at Outwood City Academy in Stradbroke, Sheffield.