The 31-year-old is believed to have been found outside a house in Chandos Crescent, Killamarsh, when police officers arrived at the property following safety concerns on Sunday morning.

It is understood the man was bleeding and had ‘self inflicted’ wounds, according to witnesses.

Flowers left close to the house where the bodies of a woman and three children were found in KIllamarsh, near Sheffield

When officers entered the house they found the bodies of 35-year-old Terri Harris alongside her son John Paul Bennett, 13 and daughter Lacey Bennett, 11.

Lacey’s best friend, Connie Gent, 11, from Sheffield, has also been killed.

The man arrested at the scene was taken to the Northern General Hospital in Sheffield for medical treatment.

His injuries are not believed to be life threatening.

Derbyshire Constabulary’s Chief Constable, Rachel Swann, visited the crime scene yesterday.

In a statement, she said: “At 7.26am (on Sunday) the force was called in relation to concerns for the safety of a man in Killamarsh.

“Four minutes later, when officers arrived at the house in Chandos Crescent, they found the bodies of 35-year-old Terri Harris, her two children, 11-year-old daughter Lacey Bennett and 13-year-old son John Paul Bennett, and Lacey’s friend Connie Gent, also 11, from Sheffield.

“The families of Terri, Lacey, John Paul and Connie have all been informed and my thoughts, along with all at Derbyshire Constabulary, are with them at this most tragic of times.

"This has been an understandably shocking event that has deeply affected the local community in Killamarsh, as well as Connie’s family and friends in Sheffield, and our thoughts are also with them.”

She added: “I would also like to state my thanks to those officers who arrived at the scene with such speed as well as colleagues from the East Midlands Ambulance Service who attended the incident. All acting with immense professionalism in such a difficult situation.

“While understandably worrying and upsetting this is believed to be an isolated incident in which those involved were known to one another and nobody else is being sought in connection with the deaths.

“The force did not have any prior contact with those involved.

“The man officers arrested at the scene, a 31-year-old from Killamarsh, remains in police custody on suspicion of the murders of Terri, Lacey, John Paul and Connie.

“A team of detectives have been working through the night to understand the circumstances that led to their deaths and I would urge anyone with any information to come forward.

“Of particular interest is anyone who was in the Chandos Crescent area between 9.30pm on Saturday evening and 7.30am the following day and who may have information that would be helpful to the investigation.”

Terri, John and Lacey are said to have not lived in Killamarsh for long, having moved from Woodhouse in Sheffield.

A community vigil was held in Killamarsh last night for people to pay their respects to the murder victims.