Both Outwood Academy City in Stradbroke and Woodhouse West Primary School in Woodhouse were closed yesterday as a mark of respect to three youngsters who lost their lives in an incident in Killamarsh.

John Paul Bennett, aged 13, his sister Lacey Bennett and her best friend Connie Gent, both 11, were found dead in a house in Chandos Crescent, at around 7.30am on Sunday, September 19.

The father of John Paul Bennett and Lacey Bennett, who were murdered at their family home in Killamarsh, visited the police cordon around the crime scene yesterday.

John Paul and Lacey’s mum, Terri Harris, 35, had also been killed.

Connie had been at a sleepover.

A 31-year-old man was arrested at the scene on suspicion of murder.

John, Lacey and Connie were all pupils at Outwood Academy City and attended Woodhouse West Primary School when they were younger.

Both schools were closed yesterday as a mark of respect and to allow shocked staff and children to mourn.

Outwood is reopening at the delayed time of 10.30am today.

In a tweet, the school said: “There will be a delayed start to the day. Students should arrive at school for 10.30am and go directly to tutor groups. Thank you for the support that has been received in these very difficult times.

“Specialist support will be available on site for all staff and students.

“Like the rest of the community, we are currently trying to come to terms with this weekend's devastating events. The thoughts and prayers of everyone at Outwood Academy City are with those affected.”

Woodhouse West Primary School also plans to reopen today.

Headteacher Anne-Marie Bailey said: “When school opens there will be support available for children, families and staff, as needed.

“As always, we know the Woodhouse West School community will support each other through difficult times.”

Flowers were left outside Outwood Academy City in memory of the three murder victims, with other floral tributes placed at the crime scene.

There remained a heavy police presence in Killamarsh yesterday as detectives continued to piece together the full circumstances surrounding the tragedy.