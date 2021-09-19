Four people found dead at house in Killamarsh

Police were called to the property on Chandos Crescent at around 7.25am amid concerns for the safety of those at the address.

One man has been arrested in connection with the deaths and is currently in custody.

Close relatives of the victims have been informed and are being supported by specially trained officers.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Four people have been found dead at a house in Killamarsh.

A Derbyshire Police spokesperson said: “We would ask that people avoid speculation and allow for space at this distressing time.

“At this time we believe the incident to be isolated, and we are not looking for anyone else in connection with their deaths.”

Detective chief inspector Rob Routledge, who is leading the investigation team, said: “We would really like to hear from anyone who saw or heard anything suspicious in the early hours of this morning, or has any information which they think could help with our inquiries. No matter how small you think that information may be, please do get in touch with us.

“It is understandably a worrying time for the community, and we would like to thank them for their patience and understanding at this time. It was important to us that close relatives of those involved were informed before we could give further details about the incident.

“Residents will continue to see a large police presence in the area, and patrols are being carried out for reassurance. If you do have any concerns, please don’t hesitate to speak to them.”