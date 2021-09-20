Dozens of police on scene as ‘serious incident’ investigated in Killamarsh, near Sheffield
A major incident is at that centre of a police investigation in a village near Sheffield today.
Monday, 20th September 2021, 8:09 am
Dozens of police officers are on the scene at Chandos Crescent in Killamarsh.
Derbyshire police said this afternoon: “Residents will see a large police presence in the area, but at this time there is not thought to be any ongoing risk to members of the public.
“We will provide further information in due course.
“We’re not able to say yet when more details will be provided as it’s still the early stages of this incident.”