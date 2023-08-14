Kelli Bothwell died of a stab wound shortly after being found at a property in Sprotbrough, Doncaster.

A man has appeared at court in Sheffield accused of murdering a mum-of-two in Doncaster.

Paul Cousans, 52, has appeared in court charged with the murder of 53-year-old Kelli Bothwell, pictured, who died after being stabbed.

Paul Cousans, 52, of Main Street, Sprotbrough, appeared at Sheffield Magistrates' Court today, Monday, August 14, accused of murdering Kelli Bothwell. He was remanded in custody to appear at Sheffield Crown Court on Wednesday, August 16.

Kelli, a 53-year-old mother-of-two, was found inside a property on Main Street, Sprotbrough, Doncaster, after police were called to reports of a dispute there on Saturday, August 5, at 8pm.

She sadly died a short time later, with a post-mortem concluding she died of a stab wound, and a murder investigation was launched.

Paul Cousans, aged 52, of Main Street, Sprotbrough, was arrested at the scene and was charged on Saturday with murder.

Tributes have been paid online to Kelli, who is understood to have only recently moved to the village.

Four murder inquiries in one week in South Yorkshire

The murder investigation is one of four to have been launched in South Yorkshire in the space of a week.

Last Wednesday, August 9, 74-year-old Roger Leadbeater was stabbed to death while walking his dog in Westfield, Sheffield. A woman, aged 32, has been charged with murder.