Four people have now been arrested on suspicion of murder following the death of a man in Sheffield.

Two more arrests have been made today (Sunday August 13) after a 60-year-old man from Woodseats died earlier this week after being found with a serious head injury.

South Yorkshire Police has confirmed that two men have been arrested in connection to the death. The pair, aged 41 and 50, have been arrested on suspicion of murder and taken to police custody. Two women, aged 44 and 35, who were arrested on suspicion of murder earlier this week also remain in police custody.

A murder investigation was launched after officers were called by the ambulance service shortly before 11.30pm on Wednesday, August 9, to reports that a 60-year-old man had been found inside a property on Fraser Drive with a head injury.

He was taken to hospital, where he sadly died in the early hours of Friday morning.

Yesterday a police cordon remained in place outside a home on Fraser Drive as the investigation continued.

Senior Investigating Officer, Detective Inspector Thomas Woodward, said: “I would like to thank local residents for their cooperation and patience throughout this week. There has been a large police presence in the area and I appreciate this may have caused some disruption and concern.

“We remain keen to hear from anyone who lives on Fraser Drive and may have seen or heard anything unusual on Wednesday evening or in the early hours of Thursday morning. Any piece of information, no matter how insignificant it may seem, could be crucial to our investigation.

“If you were in the area at the time, or if you think you may have CCTV or dashcam footage which could assist our enquiries, please get in touch.”