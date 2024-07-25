Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Six people, including two children, lost their lives in a collision on the A61 on Sunday.

This is everything we know about the tragedy.

What happened on the A61 near Barnsley on Sunday?

On Sunday night, West Yorkshire Police confirmed that six people had died in a road traffic collision between Barnsley and Wakefield that afternoon.

Officers were alerted to the incident at 3.45 on July 21, which occurred on the A61 Barnsley Road between Staincross, Barnsley, and Newmillerdam, Wakefield.

It involved two vehicles - a Ford Focus car and a BMW S100 XR motorcycle.

A motorcyclist and pillion passenger were confirmed dead at the scene, along with two adults and two children that were travelling together in the Ford Focus.

The collision on the A61 near Barnsley claimed the lives of six people, including two young children. | West Yorkshire Police / National World

Who were the victims in the A61 crash on Sunday?

The following day, the mother, father, and their two children, who were all travelling in the car, were identified by the police.

They were named as Shane Roller, aged 33, Shannen Morgan, 30, Rubie Morgan-Roller, nine, and Lillie Morgan-Roller, four. It is understood that the family are from Athersley, in Barnsley.

It was later revealed that another daughter, aged 11, had not been involved in the collision, and had been orphaned by the tragedy.

On Tuesday, July 23, the police also revealed the identities of the couple killed on the motorcycle.

They were named as husband and wife, Christopher Barton, 56, and Janine Barton, 48. Their son described them as “a loving, caring mum and dad who always put me before everything else”.

The scene of a fatal crash between a motorbike and a car on the A61 between Staincross, Barnsley and Newmillerdam, Wakefield. | Scott Merrylees

What fundraisers are there for those affected by the A61 crash?

Following the tragedy, a total of three online fundraiser pages were set up to help the families of those killed in the crash.

On Tuesday evening, a fundraiser was launched on GoFundMe to raise money for Christopher and Janine Barton’s son. However this was later closed down at the family’s request.

Two fundraisers were also launched in connection with the family-of-four that were killed. One was to support Shane and Shannen’s surviving daughter, which had received over £360,000 donations last night.

A second was set up by the girl’s uncle, Callum Roller, which would be put towards the funerals for the family. This has raised over £4,000.

Floral tributes left close to the police cordon for the fatal crash where six people, including two children, were killed. | National World

Who has been arrested as part of the investigation into the A61 crash?

Following the collision, the road was closed for upwards of two days as officers carried out an investigation.

Superintendent Alan Travis, of Wakefield District Police, described the incident as “absolutely tragic”, adding: "Our thoughts go out to the families of those who have died who we are working with to provide support at this time."

Yesterday, on Wednesday, July 24, the force announced that they had made an arrest in connection with the crash. A man, who has not been named, was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.

The force has also been appealing for any witnesses of the collision, those with dashcam footage, or anyone who saw a grey coloured Porsche 911 car being driven in the area around the time of crash to come forward.

Anyone with information or footage should contact the West Yorkshire Police by calling 101, or via https://www.westyorkshire.police.uk/LiveChat, quoting reference 1157 of July 21.