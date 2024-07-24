Watch more of our videos on Shots!

An appeal to raise money for the son of a married couple who were killed when their motorbike crashed on the A61 near Barnsley has been shut down.

A fundraiser was launched on the GoFundMe website on Tuesday evening after it was announced that married couple Christopher Barton, aged 56, and Janine Barton, aged 48, had died in the same incident which killed two young girls and their parents last Sunday afternoon.

An appeal was launched to raise money for Mr and Mrs Barton’s son, and £8,156 had been pledged to the appeal before it was closed down.

Christopher Barton, aged 56 and wife Janine Barton, 48 were the motorcyclist and pillion passenger who died in a collision on the A61 between Wakefield and Barnsley on Sunday afternoon (July 21). | West Yorkshire Police

However, a message has now been placed on the page, stating: “Please do not donate as requested by family.”

It also now states: “This fundraiser is no longer accepting donations.”

There is no suggestion of any wrongdoing.

Mr Barton, 56, and Mrs Barton, 48, had recently celebrated their 25th wedding anniversary.

In a tribute issued by West Yorkshire Police, their son described the couple, who lived in Barnsley, as “a loving, caring mum and dad who always put me before everything else”.

However, two other GoFundMe fundraisers are still running to raise money to help the family of Shane Roller, aged 33, Shannen Morgan, 30, Rubie Morgan-Roller, nine, and Lillie Morgan-Roller, four.

All four died after their Ford Focus was involved in the horror crash on the A61 between Barnsley and Newmillerdam, Wakefield.

One fundraiser, to raise money for Shane and Shannen’s surviving daughter has so far raised 11 times its original target, with over £333,000 donated so far.