A61 crash: Fundraiser for family of Chris and Janine Barton, killed on motorbike, closed at family's request
A fundraiser was launched on the GoFundMe website on Tuesday evening after it was announced that married couple Christopher Barton, aged 56, and Janine Barton, aged 48, had died in the same incident which killed two young girls and their parents last Sunday afternoon.
An appeal was launched to raise money for Mr and Mrs Barton’s son, and £8,156 had been pledged to the appeal before it was closed down.
However, a message has now been placed on the page, stating: “Please do not donate as requested by family.”
It also now states: “This fundraiser is no longer accepting donations.”
There is no suggestion of any wrongdoing.
Mr Barton, 56, and Mrs Barton, 48, had recently celebrated their 25th wedding anniversary.
In a tribute issued by West Yorkshire Police, their son described the couple, who lived in Barnsley, as “a loving, caring mum and dad who always put me before everything else”.
However, two other GoFundMe fundraisers are still running to raise money to help the family of Shane Roller, aged 33, Shannen Morgan, 30, Rubie Morgan-Roller, nine, and Lillie Morgan-Roller, four.
All four died after their Ford Focus was involved in the horror crash on the A61 between Barnsley and Newmillerdam, Wakefield.
One fundraiser, to raise money for Shane and Shannen’s surviving daughter has so far raised 11 times its original target, with over £333,000 donated so far.
A second fundraiser, set up by the girl’s uncle, Callum Roller, seeks to raise £4,000 to pay for a funeral for the family.
