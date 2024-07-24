Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A man has been arrested over the crash on the A61 between Barnsley and Wakefield, in which six people tragically died.

West Yorkshire Police said this afternoon, Wednesday, July 24, that a man had been arrested this morning on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and he remains in custody.

The crash, near the village of Staincross, in Barnsley, happened on Sunday, July 21, at 3.54pm.

It claimed the lives of Shane Roller, aged 33, Shannen Morgan, 30, Rubie Morgan-Roller, nine, and Lillie Morgan-Roller, four, all of whom were travelling in a Ford Focus.

Christopher Barton, aged 56, and Janine Barton, aged 48, died as a result of the crash on the A61 between Barnsley and Wakefield. West Yorkshire Police said a man had been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving

Christopher Barton, 56, and Janine Barton, 48, were travelling on a BMW S100 XR motorbike, also died at the scene.

Detectives from West Yorkshire Police’s Major Collision Enquiry Team have issued an appeal for anyone who saw a grey coloured Porsche 911 car being driven in the area around the time of the collision to come forward.

They also want anyone who may have dashcam, CCTV or doorbell footage of the car and the manner it was being driven to contact them.

Detective Sergeant Steven Suggitt said: “I would like to appeal for anyone who may have seen this grey Porsche 911 being driven on the roads around the south of Wakefield or north of Barnsley to please contact us.

“I would also urge anyone who has dashcam, doorbell or CCTV footage of this car, that may assist our investigation, to please contact us.”

You can contact West Yorkshire Police by calling 101 or visiting https://www.westyorkshire.police.uk/LiveChat quoting reference 1157 of July 21.