A61 crash: Brother and uncle's tribute to Barnsley family killed in crash, as funeral appeal launched

By David Kessen
Published 23rd Jul 2024, 14:02 BST
The uncle of two girls killed along with their parents in a tragic crash has told of his devastation, as the family launched an appeal to help pay for their funeral.

Shane Roller, aged 33, and Shannen Morgan, aged 30, were killed along with their daughters Rubie Morgan-Roller, aged nine, and Lillie Morgan-Roller, aged four, when the Ford Focus they were travelling in collided with a motorbike on the A61.

The incident happened between Barnsley and Wakefield on Sunday afternoon.

Shane’s devastated brother, the girls’ uncle Callum Roller, has set up an appeal to help pay the funeral and burial costs.

Shane Roller, Shannen Morgan, Rubie Morgan-Roller, and nine, and Lillie Morgan-Roller. Photos: West Yorkshire PoliceShane Roller, Shannen Morgan, Rubie Morgan-Roller, and nine, and Lillie Morgan-Roller. Photos: West Yorkshire Police
Shane Roller, Shannen Morgan, Rubie Morgan-Roller, and nine, and Lillie Morgan-Roller. Photos: West Yorkshire Police | West Yorkshire Police

He said none of the family, from Athersley, Barnsley, had a bad bone in their bodies and would do anything for anyone. He said the family was struggling to deal with the ‘horrific accident’.

He said: “I’m trying to raise funds to give my brother Shane and partner and two nieces the send off they deserve in this time when the Roller family and the Morgan family are struggling, from a horrific accident.

“We are all trying to help raise money for a send of this family deserves. We all know that Shane, and Shannen, and his family all deserve a perfect send off. And none of them had a bad bone in their body and would do anything for anybody.”

He said the money raised would be going towards help to get a shared plot at the cemetery so the family could be laid to rest together, and to help pay for a family funeral that all relatives and friends would be able to attend

Callum says it will also help towards the venue after the service to make sure all friends and family were gathered together to share memories of the family.

He said: “All help is appreciated and will make a massive difference for both families.”

