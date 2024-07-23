A61 crash: Brother and uncle's tribute to Barnsley family killed in crash, as funeral appeal launched
Shane Roller, aged 33, and Shannen Morgan, aged 30, were killed along with their daughters Rubie Morgan-Roller, aged nine, and Lillie Morgan-Roller, aged four, when the Ford Focus they were travelling in collided with a motorbike on the A61.
Shane’s devastated brother, the girls’ uncle Callum Roller, has set up an appeal to help pay the funeral and burial costs.
He said none of the family, from Athersley, Barnsley, had a bad bone in their bodies and would do anything for anyone. He said the family was struggling to deal with the ‘horrific accident’.
He said: “I’m trying to raise funds to give my brother Shane and partner and two nieces the send off they deserve in this time when the Roller family and the Morgan family are struggling, from a horrific accident.
“We are all trying to help raise money for a send of this family deserves. We all know that Shane, and Shannen, and his family all deserve a perfect send off. And none of them had a bad bone in their body and would do anything for anybody.”
He said the money raised would be going towards help to get a shared plot at the cemetery so the family could be laid to rest together, and to help pay for a family funeral that all relatives and friends would be able to attend
Callum says it will also help towards the venue after the service to make sure all friends and family were gathered together to share memories of the family.
He said: “All help is appreciated and will make a massive difference for both families.”
