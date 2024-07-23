Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A GoFundMe appeal to support an 11-year-old girl who lost her whole family in a tragic crash near Barnsley rasoed £190,000 in one day.

A mother and father and their two children all died on the A61 between Wakefield and Barnsley on Sunday afternoon (July 21) when their Ford Focus collided with a motorbike. A man and a woman on the motorcycle were also killed.

Over £190,000 has been raised in just 24 hours for an 11-year-old girl who lost her entire family in a devastating crash on the A61 near Barnsley on July 21. | SWNS

The Barnsley family has been named by West Yorkshire Police as Shane Roller, aged 33, Shannen Morgan, aged 30, Rubie Morgan-Roller, aged nine, and Lillie Morgan-Roller, aged four.

Their deaths have also left the couple’s 11-year-old daughter, who was reportedly staying with a family friend and not in the car at the time, without a family.

Now, a GoFundMe page set up to support the young girl has raised over £190,000 from 11,400 donors in just 24 hours.

Family friend Paul Hepple, who created the page with an initial target of £3,000, posted an update on July 22 when the fundraising passed £135,000. He wrote: “We are absolutely blown away by the incredible generosity and kindness shown by all of you.

“This outpouring of love and compassion is truly heartwarming and is making an enormous difference in her life.

“Your donations are providing [the 11-year-old girl] with the stability, care, and resources she needs to navigate this difficult time. From the bottom of our hearts, we thank each and every one of you.”

Investigators at the scene of the crash on the A61 between Barnsley and Wakefield. | James Hardisty

The page states funds will be used to support the young girl’s future by covering school fees, counselling costs and living expenses.

Mr Hepple has updated the page today (July 23) to say “every penny” of the money would be given to the girl’s guardian, her auntie.

He wrote: “I want to assure you that every penny will go directly to [the girl’s] new guardian, her auntie. [THe girl] will be staying and living with her auntie, who is an amazing, loving, and capable guardian.

“She will be entirely responsible for managing the donations, ensuring that all funds are used for [her] well-being, including her living expenses, education, and any counseling she may need.

“Additionally, some of the funds may be used for the funeral expenses for [her] family if they choose to.Thank you all once again for your incredible generosity and support.”

One donor wrote on the page: “I wish you all the best for your drastically changed life. Keep all the good memories, stay strong and find your way in your life.”

West Yorkshire Police are yet to name the man and woman on the motorcycle who were killed.

West Yorkshire Police said emergency services received reports of the incident at 3.54pm on Sunday, close to a golf course, near the village of Mapplewell.

Superintendent Alan Travis, of Wakefield District Police, said: "This is an absolutely tragic incident which has resulted in the loss of six lives.

"Our thoughts go out to the families of those who have died who we are working with to provide support at this time."

Anyone with any information has been asked to contact West Yorkshire Police by calling 101.