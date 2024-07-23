Police name couple on motorbike killed alongside family in A61 horror crash near Barnsley

Police have named the couple who were killed in a car crash tragedy on the A61 between Barnsley and Wakefield.

The motorcyclist and pillion passenger were husband and wife, Christopher Barton, aged 56, and Janine Barton, aged 48.

Their son described them as “a loving, caring mum and dad who always put me before everything else”.

They had recently celebrated their 25th wedding anniversary.

Christopher and Janine BartonChristopher and Janine Barton
Christopher and Janine Barton | WYP

The crash on Sunday (July 21) also killed four family members, Shane Roller and Shannen Morgan, and two of their three children, Lillie and Rubie.

Their 11-year-old girl has been left an orphan after the disaster.

Family liaison officers from West Yorkshire Police are supporting both families, according to a spokesperson.

