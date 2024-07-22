Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Police have named a Barnsley couple and two children who died in a tragic crash between Barnsley and Wakefield.

West Yorkshire officers have confirmed that a mother and father and their two children died in a crash between Wakefield and Barnsley yesterday afternoon.

They are Shane Roller, aged 33, Shannen Morgan, aged 30, Rubie Morgan-Roller, aged nine, and Lillie Morgan-Roller, aged four.

They were in a Ford Focus. which collided with a motorbike on the A61.

Shane Roller, aged 33, Shannen Morgan, aged 30 | West Yorkshire Police

But officers say they are not yet in a position to name the motorcyclist and pillion passenger who also died at the scene.

Tributes and messages of support have been paid after the tragedy.

Emergency services were sent to the scene after reports of the incident which involved a Ford Focus car, and a motorcycle at 3.54pm on Sunday, July 21.

Rubie Morgan-Roller, aged nine, and Lillie Morgan-Roller, aged four. Photo: West Yorkshire Police | West Yorkshire Police

The collision, which involved two vehicles, happened on the A61 Barnsley Road between Staincross in Barnsley, and Newmillerdam in Wakefield.

It is understood four of the victims are from Athersley, in Barnsley.

Flowers in tribute to those who lost their lives have appeared close the police cordon, where the road has been closed.

The message on one bunch said: “Rest in peace, Shane, Shannen and girls.”

Speaking this afternoon, Superintendent Alan Travis of Wakefield District Police, said: “Very sadly all six people died at the scene. This is obviously a tragic incident with a devastating loss of life.

“Specialist police officers are supporting the families and I would ask that their privacy be respected at this time.”

A motorcyclist and passenger, one male and one female, were confirmed dead at the scene, West Yorkshire Police said.

An adult male and female, and two children, who were travelling in the car, were also confirmed dead at the scene.

Floral tributes left close to the police cordon for crash. Photo: James Hardisty. National World | National World

Tributes to the victims and and messages of condolence for their loved ones have been left on the The Star’s social media pages.

Mandy Hirst said: “So heart breaking. Lovely family inside and out. Xx”

Jenny Colley said: “This is such awful news. A whole family gone and another family changed for life. RIP all. Can only imagine the pain.” Anne Marples said: “Rip. Deepest sympathy to family and friends of all involved.”

Carol Wilkinson said: “Very sad ,thoughts to their families and friends xx.” Pat Smith said :”Absolutely Heartbreaking .”

Diane Spotswood said: “So sad my condolences to all the family xx.”