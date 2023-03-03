It's Sheffield city centre's busiest shopping street but for nearly two years there has been a big hole at the top left by Debenhams' demise.

That’s just one of several empty shopping units along The Moor, some of which have also been vacant for many months. While there is hope the former Debenhams could soon reopen as a department store, what interest there has been in the other empty stores is less clear.

We took a walk along The Moor and counted nine empty units in total, including two premises in the Moorfoot area. That doesn’t include empty units within the complex housing The Light cinema, where the pizza restaurant Dough&Co closed suddenly at the end of 2022.

While that may sound like a lot, it’s fairly representative of the state of the nation’s high streets at the moment. The British Retail Consortium recently reported how in the fourth quarter of 2022 the overall vacancy rate stood at 13.8 per cent for high streets and 18.2 per cent for shopping centres. Encouragingly, both figures had fallen slightly compared with the previous three months, despite the cost-of-living crisis.

The former Debenhams department store at the top of The Moor in Sheffield city centre closed in May 2021 following the demise of the former high street giant. The building's owner recently told how it was set to be snapped up by an 'overseas store group'. There had been proposals to demolish the existing five-storey building and replace it with two towers, rising up to 34 storeys

This former homeware discount store at the bottom of The Moor in Sheffield city centre has been closed for many months.

The former Fultons Foods store sandwiched between Subway and Card Factory on The Moor in Sheffield city centre was among eight Fultons branches across Sheffield which closed after Poundland acquired the frozen food specialist.