A popular Sheffield cafe has announced it is closing due to ‘rising costs’ and ‘dropping footfall’ in the city centre.

Lisboa Cafe & Patisserie said it would be closing the doors at its branch on St Paul’s Parade, just off the Peace Gardens, in Sheffield city centre, for the final time this Sunday, February 19. But its other branches, at Crookes and on Concourse Way, near Sheffield bus station, remain open, and the owners said they had ‘exciting plans for the future'.

Customers have reacted to news of the closure with dismay. One person wrote: “Gutted. All that work that went into making one of the most stylish and bespoke places in the city centre. Can't fault Dan and the team though. The city centre is only going to become more of a ghost town from next month anyway.”

Another person commented: “Another fabulous cafe gone! Well done Sheffield City Council, another one bites the dust.” And a third person said: “Heartbroken. My favourite go to place when visiting Sheffield.”

The cafe’s full post on Facebook read: “Adeus Peace Gardens. We’re sad to announce that we’ll be closing our doors for the last time this Sunday 19th. With the rising costs for us as a business, and the dropping footfall in the city centre we unfortunately join the many empty units in the city.

“It’s so sad to see the recent number of closures in a city centre with so much potential, but the Peace Gardens will always be a special place for us. It’s not all doom and gloom though! We have exciting plans for the future (so stay tuned!) and you can still drop in to say Olá at our other sites!”

1 . Lisboa.jpg Lisboa Cafe & Patisserie has announced it is closing its Peace Gardens branch in Sheffield city centre due to a combination of 'rising costs' and 'dropping footfall' Photo: submit Photo Sales