The lingerie chain has signs advertising a ‘clearance event’ at its shop on The Moor and saying ‘this store is closing’.

Signs in the Ann Summers window direct shoppers to its next nearest branch stating ‘don’t worry, the fun isn’t over, head to Meadowhall’.

The news comes in the same week The Star reported American burger and chips chain Five Guys is opening a restaurant at 3 The Moor next to H&M.

Ann Summers is leaving The Moor.

Hoardings have gone up around the premises. The company’s website confirms that it is opening ’very soon’.The Moor is Sheffield city centre’s busiest retail area following the decline of Fargate.

A large Sports Direct is set to open in the former TJ Hughes department store near Cumberland Street in July, with a St Luke’s charity shop opposite.

The Moor was rocked by the closure of Debenhams last year. The building remains empty.

The closure will leave a gap in Sheffield's prime retail street.

