The American burger and chips chain opened a new venue at 3 The Moor next to H&M this morning.

A spokesperson for the restaurant-chain said Sheffielders can look forward to ‘delicious and mouth-watering, made to order burgers and hot dogs, generous fries and irresistible milkshakes.’

The company released pictures showing the exterior and interior of the restaurant.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Inside the new Five Guys restaurant.

They added that superstar fans including Mollie King, Ed Sheeran and Maya Jama and claimed it is ‘sure to be one of the coolest destination in Sheffield this year.’

It will have competition from Nando’s, Fat Hippo, El Paso, Dough & Co, Subway and Poundbakery.

It already has outlets at Meadowhall and Valley Centertainment in Attercliffe.

Five Guys on The Moor.

The Moor is Sheffield city centre’s busiest retail area but was rocked by the closure of Debenhams last year, which stands opposite the new Five Guys.

A large Sports Direct is set to open in the former TJ Hughes department store near Cumberland Street in July, with a St Luke’s charity shop opposite.

Founded in Arlington, Virginia, by the Murrell family, Five Guys employs 5,000 people, has 1,674 stores and had sales of $1.7bn last year.