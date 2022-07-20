The new shop will be a shot in the arm for The Moor which is today Sheffield’s premier retail zone but has suffered closures including a Jack Fulton frozen food and a Bright House.

Last summer the company submitted plans to Sheffield City Council to erect signs for Sports Direct, USC, Game, Adidas and the Nike logo, stating the shop on The Moor would be converted into a ‘USC and Sports Direct’.

Local shopkeepers said the launch date had been pushed back to July because of a problem with the sprinklers.

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The new shop will be a shot in the arm for The Moor which is today Sheffield’s premier retail zone.

The company did not respond to The Star.

But earlier this year chief executive of Frasers Group, Michael Murray, insisted Britain’s High Streets were not ‘dead’.

It is set to close its existing store at 50 High Street in July and discount supermarket Lidl will take over two floors of the seven-floor building.

Sports Direct moved into the former TJ Hughes department store.