Bill's restaurant in Sheffield city centre 'permanently closed', according to Google

A prominent restaurant in Sheffield city centre appears to have closed down.

By Lee Peace
3 minutes ago
Updated 21st Feb 2023, 4:35pm

Bill’s, a chain restaurant with multiple locations across the UK that prides itself on serving ‘breakfast, lunch, dinner and any meal inbetween’, opened several years ago at the St Paul's Place development near the Peace Gardens.

But according to Google the venue is ‘permanently closed’, the building appears to be boarded up with signage removed and the place is no longer listed on the company’s website when you search for restaurant locations.

The company was founded two decades ago by greengrocer Bill Collison. We have asked Bill’s for more information and are waiting for a reply.

The BIll's site in the city centre.
