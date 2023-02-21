A prominent restaurant in Sheffield city centre appears to have closed down.

Bill’s, a chain restaurant with multiple locations across the UK that prides itself on serving ‘breakfast, lunch, dinner and any meal inbetween’, opened several years ago at the St Paul's Place development near the Peace Gardens.

But according to Google the venue is ‘permanently closed’, the building appears to be boarded up with signage removed and the place is no longer listed on the company’s website when you search for restaurant locations.

The company was founded two decades ago by greengrocer Bill Collison. We have asked Bill’s for more information and are waiting for a reply.