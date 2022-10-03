News you can trust since 1887
Debenhams on The Moor in Sheffield 'could reopen as department store' - as sales process drags on

A buyer is keen to reopen the former Debenhams in Sheffield city centre as a department store, a spokesman for the owner says.​​​​​​​

By David Walsh
Tuesday, 4th October 2022, 12:01 am

A business wants to run the five-storey building on The Moor as a shop again, according to Anthony Lorenz, of Lorenz Consultancy, who has been hired to handle the sale for London firm MHA.

But they were still looking at ‘all options’ including replacing it with two blocks of flats and a hotel.

Debenhams store on The Moor in Sheffield on its last day of trading

The store has been empty since Debenhams closed on May 15 last year.

MHA, tried to find a tenant before putting it up for sale in spring.

In July Mr Lorenz said they had a potential buyer who wanted to run it as a shop with a wine bar and cafe. And the sale could complete by the end of August.

Today he said: “There is a serious possibility of it reopening as a department store. We have got an operator who wants to do it. Or there is the chance MHA might run it as an internal thing. We are just looking at all options.”

Sheffield City Council has given a provisional green light to a plan to replace the building with 22 and 34 storey-towers. Uses could include shops, leisure, flats, offices or a hotel.

This ‘pre-app advice’ is seen as incredibly valuable since it allows a move away from its use as a department store.

Debenhams closed with the loss of 12,000 jobs. Online retailer Boohoo bought the brand for £55m.

