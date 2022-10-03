A business wants to run the five-storey building on The Moor as a shop again, according to Anthony Lorenz, of Lorenz Consultancy, who has been hired to handle the sale for London firm MHA.

But they were still looking at ‘all options’ including replacing it with two blocks of flats and a hotel.

Debenhams store on The Moor in Sheffield on its last day of trading

Advertisement Hide Ad

The store has been empty since Debenhams closed on May 15 last year.

MHA, tried to find a tenant before putting it up for sale in spring.

In July Mr Lorenz said they had a potential buyer who wanted to run it as a shop with a wine bar and cafe. And the sale could complete by the end of August.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Today he said: “There is a serious possibility of it reopening as a department store. We have got an operator who wants to do it. Or there is the chance MHA might run it as an internal thing. We are just looking at all options.”

Sheffield City Council has given a provisional green light to a plan to replace the building with 22 and 34 storey-towers. Uses could include shops, leisure, flats, offices or a hotel.

This ‘pre-app advice’ is seen as incredibly valuable since it allows a move away from its use as a department store.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Debenhams closed with the loss of 12,000 jobs. Online retailer Boohoo bought the brand for £55m.

Advertisement Hide Ad