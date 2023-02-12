The city’s last remaining department store, which has been serving Sheffielders for over 150 years, is urging customers to ‘support’ it and help secure its future.

The plea has been made by beloved Sheffield institution, Atkinsons, as Britain’s high streets continue to struggle amid the cost of living crisis.

Atkinson’s is now the city’s sole department store following the closure of John Lewis and Debenhams.

In a heartfelt message to customers, a spokesperson for Atkinsons said on Facebook: “Our Sheffield independent department store needs you.

“Share this post with your friends and like our page on Facebook to support our store and help us serve Sheffielders for another 150 years. If you've not visited our store on The Moor for a while there's lots to see including appliances, fashion, furniture, beauty and fragrance, bags and footwear, homewares and more. You'll also find big brand names such as Samsung, Bosch, Timberland, Barbour, Superdry, Joe Browns, Joules, G Plan…”

John Atkinson opened his first shop on The Moor, then known as South Street, in 1872 selling ribbons and beads. Over a number of years the store expanded and then, just before the turn of the century, the founder developed a department store on the site where Atkinsons is today.

The store has survived two world wars – it was flattened in the Sheffield Blitz of 1940 – and numerous recessions.