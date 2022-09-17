Clarks Shoes moves to The Moor in Sheffield as retail centre shifts
Clarks Shoes has relocated within Sheffield city centre in a blow to one traditional retail area and a boost to another.
The store has moved from Orchard Square to The Moor, into the former Ann Summers shop.
A Clarks spokesman said it was his understanding all employees would move and there would be no job losses.
It is the latest retailer to leave Orchard Square following the closure of Fat Face and Schuh. Food hall Sheffield Plate opened in two former retail units in September.
In March, a new bar opened above it and a racing simulation centre has just opened.
Clarks’ move is another sign Sheffield’s dwindling retail offer is focused on The Moor.
A large Sports Direct opened in the former TJ Hughes department store near Cumberland Street in July and a Five Guys burger outlet opened last month.
But the longstanding Lloyds Bank branch is set to close in November and Debenhams has been closed for a year and remains empty.