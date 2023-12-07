'2024 is going to be a really exciting year for Heart of the City II'

Council chiefs have announced a “big uplift” in interest from retailers following the completion of a vital part of a Sheffield regeneration scheme.

Sean McClean, director of regeneration and development, said the removal of scaffolding on Pinstone, Charles and Cambridge streets had produced results.

Coun Ben Miskell, chair of the regeneration, climate change and transport committee, said 2024 was going to be a "really exciting" year for Heart of the City II.

The area is part of the authority’s £480m Heart of the City II project. It includes new flats, offices and shops.

He discussed the project with The Star on a walkabout in the city centre.

He said: “There has been a big uplift in interest from occupiers and potential retailers after scaffolding came down and hoardings were released. We are hopeful of some positive announcements very soon.”

The area already has several occupiers including four in ground floor units in Grosvenor House on Cambridge Street.

Swedish fashion brands Monki and Weekday were first in 2019. Marmadukes cafe opened in early 2020, followed by Danish homewares retailer Sostrene Green in July this year.

Mr McClean also said 52 new flats in Burgess House on Cross Burgess Street had sold. The council imposed a rule they could only be purchased by owner-occupiers and not arms-length investors, he added.

Last month, Sheffield builders Henry Boot moved its headquarters into the Isaacs Building on Charles Street.

Accompanying Mr McClean on the visit was Coun Ben Miskell, chair of the regeneration, climate change and transport committee.

He said: “2024 is going to be a really exciting year for Heart of the City II. We are about to announce new retailers and new uses of this space. We’ve got Sostrene Green, which is creating increased footfall and it shows Sheffield city centre is on the up.”

Other launches in 2024 include music venue Bethel Chapel on Cambridge Street, food hall Cambridge Street Collective - with 16 kitchens - which is set to open on April 1 and former little mesters’ workshops at Leah’s Yard, set to reopen as shops, cafes and offices in summer.

Last month a pavement on Pinstone Street was widened to improve pedestrian access to the newly-completed area. The road was closed to traffic in 2020 to allow social distancing during the pandemic. More than 30 bus services were re-routed, sparking protests from users and shopkeepers.