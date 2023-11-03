Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The launch of Sheffield’s newest food hall, which is set to dwarf rivals in the city, is delayed again.

Cambridge Street Collective, in the former Henry’s wine bar and with a new 'rusty' building attached to the rear, is set to open early next year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The setback was revealed in a post on its Instagram page. The huge venue, which will have room for 2,000, a cookery school, bakery and rooftop bars, was due to open this time last year. It was pushed to spring and then autumn before the latest date, which means it will miss the busy Christmas period.

Cambridge Street Collective is a cavernous space of black girders and huge windows. Pic: Mark Mobbs

Developers have previously blamed the war in Ukraine, a shortage of workers, the increasing cost of materials and a wait for an electricity sub-station.

When it opens, it will be the largest food hall in the city and the peak of a craze which has swept Sheffield in recent years.

Kommune in Castlegate has nine food vendors, Sheffield Plate in Orchard Square has six, the one that started the trend - Cutlery Works in Neepsend - has 14 and the original, The Moor Market, has 12.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cambridge Street Collective is part of the council’s £470m Heart of the City II project which has seen new buildings and conversions from Pinstone Street to Trafalgar Street. It will be run by Blend Family, the firm behind Cutlery Works.