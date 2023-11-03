Cambridge Street Collective: Giant Sheffield food hall promising more than 24 kitchens delayed again
It will miss the busy Christmas period
and live on Freeview channel 276
The launch of Sheffield’s newest food hall, which is set to dwarf rivals in the city, is delayed again.
Cambridge Street Collective, in the former Henry’s wine bar and with a new 'rusty' building attached to the rear, is set to open early next year.
The setback was revealed in a post on its Instagram page. The huge venue, which will have room for 2,000, a cookery school, bakery and rooftop bars, was due to open this time last year. It was pushed to spring and then autumn before the latest date, which means it will miss the busy Christmas period.
Developers have previously blamed the war in Ukraine, a shortage of workers, the increasing cost of materials and a wait for an electricity sub-station.
When it opens, it will be the largest food hall in the city and the peak of a craze which has swept Sheffield in recent years.
Kommune in Castlegate has nine food vendors, Sheffield Plate in Orchard Square has six, the one that started the trend - Cutlery Works in Neepsend - has 14 and the original, The Moor Market, has 12.
Cambridge Street Collective is part of the council’s £470m Heart of the City II project which has seen new buildings and conversions from Pinstone Street to Trafalgar Street. It will be run by Blend Family, the firm behind Cutlery Works.
In recent years, food halls have become important to cities looking to attract visitors following a decline in retail. Cambridge Street Collective was due to open in spring but is now scheduled to open early next year.