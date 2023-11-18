Diverting more than 30 bus services is still a sore point three years on

Changes to a major road through Sheffield city centre have sparked debate, with one reader stating it 'seems to be a city for the young'.

The pavement on Pinstone Street has been widened again, in a boost for cyclists and walkers. The work is part of the Heart of the City II project which has seen new buildings and renovations in the area.

At the same time, Sheffield City Council is pushing for an extra 20,000 flats in the city centre to create 'vitality and vibrancy'.

A Pinstone Street pavement just got even wider.

Pinstone Street was closed to traffic and wider paving installed to allow social distancing during the first wave of the pandemic in summer 2020. Some 30 bus services were affected, sparking fury among passengers forced to alight on Arundel Gate or Rockingham Street.

On The Star’s Facebook page, people discussed the ongoing impact.

Barry Stapleton said: "This seems to be a city for the young. It seems the pensioners and the infirm are the forgotten. Public transport seems to be the last thing on this council’s mind."

David Blomfield added: "Once again, absolutely no consideration given for the disabled or the elderly who are left vulnerable and unable to shop in the city centre.

"I used to go to Fargate two or three times a week spending money. I don’t think I have been in to the centre more than five times all year since the pandemic and the lack of buses!"

Jean Briggs agreed: "It's all very well for those amongst us who can still walk and cycle around the city. What about those of us who find mobility a problem? Ironically older people are the ones who prefer to spend their money in shops, but they can't get near enough to them now."

Angela Greenwood said: "Women feeling safe going home after work or a night out is a big one for me. Three years on, my main bus stop home to Woodseats is still an isolated temporary bus stop on Arundel Gate with no shelter in the middle of nowhere, there are no shops or anything lit up and now little passing traffic since the bus gate came in. Bigger picture needed to be looked at here urgently."

Mel Hartley added: "Getting home from the Hallamshire Hospital/Jessops is a nightmare now. I have a good 10-15 minute walk between getting off bus in town to getting on the bus home. Hardly any bus stops, it’s ridiculous!"

But Richard Henderson was in favour: "I think the entire road should be pedestrianised with some seating. It's nice to be able to walk and not worry about traffic and be able to space out."

Lindsey Vause reflected on how shopping habits had changed.