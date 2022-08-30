Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The development of Burgess House has created 52 modern apartments in the city centre, between Pinstone Street and Cambridge Street and around 90 per cent of the apartments have been sold.

Emma Liversidge, Redbrik’s New Homes Manager, said: “We’re delighted with the progress made on Burgess House and expect to sell the handful of remaining homes very soon. The development has been beautifully designed and all the apartments have been carefully tailored and curated for modern-day living.”

Redbrik are the scheme’s marketing agent and have been the ones selling the brand-new apartments, which includes studios, one, two and three-bed apartments.

Burgess House is the apartment building within the Heart of the City development welcoming it's new owners.

The development’s second residential block, set to contain 365 more apartments, is called Kangaroo Works and is set to be complete by the end of 2022 and will be located on Rockingham Street.

Heart of the City is a £470m development aimed to be "systematically regenerating” and “reinvigorating the geographical centre” of Sheffield.The completed development will bring 420 homes into total to the city centre, along with 500,000 sq ft of workspace, 250,000 sq ft of shopping and leisure space, 30,000 sq ft of cultural space and just over eight-acres of outdoor spaces.The development is currently in phase two, which is the biggest phase of the development.Phase one included the Cubo workspace building on Carver Street, work on Grosvenor House and The Furnace, near The Moor.

The apartments are very high-quality and modern.