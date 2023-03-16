Sheffield’s biggest building firm is relocating from a listed 202-year-old ‘castle’ into the city centre.

Henry Boot is selling Banner Cross Hall and moving into the Heart of the City. The announcement comes a year after the boss said the ‘leaky and draughty’ building would cost millions to bring up to modern standards, while sticking to the rules of its Grade II listing. The hall, on Ecclesall Road South and Carter Knowle Road, comes with 10 acres and is ripe for residential development. The firm has been there for 90 years. It is moving 100 people into the Isaacs Building on Charles Street in autumn.

Chief executive Tim Roberts said workers’ needs had “evolved”.

He added: “Banner Cross Hall has been a great home for us over the last 90 years, but as a progressive and forward-thinking business, we recognised change was needed to support the evolving needs of our people. It was incredibly important to us to remain based in Sheffield. We are actively involved in several of the projects underway in the city and recognise the vital importance of the regions in delivering long-term growth for the UK.”

From left: Tim Roberts (CEO Henry Boot), Kate Josephs (CEO Sheffield City Council), Sean McClean (Director of Regeneration and Development City Futures SCC) and Mike Norris (Senior Development Manager, Queensberry)

The move is a coup for Sheffield City Council which is paying for the £480m Heart of the City redevelopment of offices, flats and shops.

Chief executive Kate Josephs said it was a “crucial step” in developing the resilience of the city centre to “support a strong economy and welcome investment.”

The Isaacs Building was constructed in 1904-05 by paperhanging merchant David Isaacs.

Henry Boot founded the company in 1886. He was born a farmer's son in the small village of Heeley just outside Sheffield.

