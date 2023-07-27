The new store is part of the Heart of the City project, and opens at 10am on July 28.

The new Sheffield branch of popular Danish homeware chain, Søstrene Grene, opens its doors to customers at 10am on Friday, July 28, with goodie bags and rugs worth £60 for the first 100 customers.

The shop is located in Grosvenor House on Cambridge Street, next door to Marmadukescafe and just up the road from clothes shops Weekday and Monki.

Jonathan Cooper, joint venture partner for the brand, said: “I hope it works in Sheffield. What I would really like is to bring people back into the city centre.

Brand story cards are dotted around the different themed sections of the shop

“We’ve got Marmadukes next door and hopefully other interesting retailers coming opposite. People will be able to come into town, buy some craft or interior items, and then go for a coffee or lunch.

“They should be able to make a day of it in the city centre. We do find there’s a lot of leisure time in our stores.”

The mayor will be at the grand opening, since the new store is part of the Heart of the City project transforming Sheffield’s city centre. The project is led by Sheffield City Council and Queensberry, its development partner.

The Heart of the City development also includes a food hall, and the redevelopment of what was previously the Cole Brothers and John Lewis stores.

With the recent crocheting trend, the arts and crafts section is expected to be popular among students

Jonathan added: “We find people come into the other shops and think it will be expensive, and walk around it like it’s a museum, but it is really affordable. It’s such good value.”

There will be a total of twelve Søstrene Grene shops in England, following the upcoming opening of the Liverpool location. The Sheffield store is the first to open in Yorkshire, but the company is aiming to have 100 open in the UK by the end of 2027.