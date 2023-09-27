The flagship venue is a key part of the £470m Heart of the City II project

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The huge size of Sheffield’s newest food hall is revealed in the first interior photo of the site.

Cambridge Street Collective is a cavernous space of black girders and huge windows in the walls and roofs, with stairs leading to a mezzanine level. The rusty exterior is already a familiar sight to Sheffielders from Pinstone Street.

Cambridge Street Collective is a cavernous space of black girders and huge windows. Pic: Mark Mobbs

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The flagship food hall is a new build to the rear of the former Henry’s Bar and a key part of the council’s £470m Heart of the City II project.

The photo was taken by Mark Mobbs of Marketing Sheffield as he led a tour of the venue and nearby Leah’s Yard, former Little Mesters workshops which are being revamped.

He wrote: "This is the easiest and proudest part of my job - I don’t even have to do anything, because as all the attendees pointed out, there’s so much passion and joined up thinking and complementary aspects to people and places in this city. That layered and shifting brand identity that we created is based on this fact, and it’s just amazing to sit back and watch it in action."

Former Henry's Bar and rusty roof of new Cambridge Street Collective food hall from Cross Burgess Street.

Cambridge Street Collective will be run by Matt Bigland of Cutlery Works in Neepsend. It will likely be the largest of several food halls, built or announced in the city, including The Moor Market, Kommune, Sheffield Plate in Orchard Square, the former Sunday School on Ecclesall Road, the former Debenhams on The Moor and the old paper mill in Oughtibridge.