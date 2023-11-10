The street was used by 30 bus services and its closure sparked fury

Paving has been widened again on a once-busy Sheffield city centre bus route in a boost for cyclists and walkers.

A section of pavement on Pinstone Street has been doubled in width by expanding on to the roadway, which is down to one lane.

It improves pedestrian connections between the new part of Charles Street, which is traffic free, and the other, which allows vehicles but is a dead end.

The change is part of the Heart of the City II project which has seen new buildings and renovations in the area.

Pinstone Street was a busy bus route carrying more than 30 services which dropped passengers in the heart of the city centre close to Fargate and The Moor.

It was closed to traffic, and wider paving installed, in the summer of 2020 to allow social distancing during the first wave of the pandemic. At the time it was described as ‘semi-permanent’. The move sparked fury from bus users who were forced to alight on Arundel Gate.