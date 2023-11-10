News you can trust since 1887
Pinstone Street: Sheffield city centre pavement widened again in boost for walkers and cyclists

The street was used by 30 bus services and its closure sparked fury

By David Walsh
Published 10th Nov 2023, 05:20 GMT
Updated 10th Nov 2023, 09:52 GMT
Paving has been widened again on a once-busy Sheffield city centre bus route in a boost for cyclists and walkers.

A section of pavement on Pinstone Street has been doubled in width by expanding on to the roadway, which is down to one lane. 

Pinstone Street pavement has been widened againPinstone Street pavement has been widened again
It improves pedestrian connections between the new part of Charles Street, which is traffic free, and the other, which allows vehicles but is a dead end.

The change is part of the Heart of the City II project which has seen new buildings and renovations in the area. 

Pinstone Street was a busy bus route carrying more than 30 services which dropped passengers in the heart of the city centre close to Fargate and The Moor.

It was closed to traffic, and wider paving installed, in the summer of 2020 to allow social distancing during the first wave of the pandemic. At the time it was described as ‘semi-permanent’. The move sparked fury from bus users who were forced to alight on Arundel Gate.

Two years later the closure was made permanent.

