Developers have explained why newly-laid granite paving in a £470m scheme in Sheffield has been torn up and replaced with asphalt.

A black strip runs from Charles Street to Wellington Street and is in stark contrast with the light grey stone flags. The area is the focal point of the city council’s Heart of the City II project and is surrounded by new buildings.

Asphalt cutting through granite pavement on Wellington Street.

Reader Jim Delaney contacted The Star to say: "Nice to spend all this money and they dig up paving and Tarmac over. Hardly the greatest start to our new city centre is it? The paving has only just been laid!"

Andrew Davison, of Queensberry, the council’s development partner, said a trench was dug by Northern Powergrid to connect up the Cambridge Street Collective food hall.

The venue is set to have 17 kitchens, plus bars and is set to open on April 1 next year.