With almost 300 shops and 50 places to eat there are always jobs going at Meadowhall - here are the best.

Sign up to the weekly Cost Of Living newsletter. Saving tips, deals and money hacks. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The megamall is advertising positions with some of the biggest names in the world including Tag Heuer, Ray-Ban and Boots.

Here are 19 on offer right now.

Meadowhall is advertising a host of jobs. | NW

Bakers + Baristas senior supervisor - closes on 11th March

Fraser Hart supervisor - closes on 11th March

Bakers + Baristas team leader - closes on 11th March

Lunchtime cleaning operative - closes on 16th March

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Food recycling and cleaning operative - closes on 16th March

Tag Heuer | Sales Consultant - closes on 19th March

HSBC customer service consultant - closes on 21st March

Beauty Therapist - closes on 23rd March

Phase Eight supervisor - closes on 24th March

Ray-Ban sales associate - closes on 28th March

Skopes sales advisor - closes on 30th March

Caffè Rizzoli front of house - closes on 31st March

Caffè Rizzoli front of house - closes on 31st March

Levis store supervisor closes on 30th March

Dune London temp supervisor - closes on 31st March

Boots | Boots Beauty Specialist - closes on 30th April

Popeyes Louisiana Chicken joy creator - closes on 2nd May

Popeyes Louisiana Chicken shift manager - closes on 2nd May

ITreat Skin company ambassadors/sales - closes on 1st September