Meadowhall: 19 of the best jobs on offer at booming Sheffield shopping centre - Tag Heuer, Ray-Ban and Boots
The megamall is advertising positions with some of the biggest names in the world including Tag Heuer, Ray-Ban and Boots.
Here are 19 on offer right now.
For more stories like this and all of the latest news, current events and sport from across Sheffield and South Yorkshire, sign up today for your free newsletter from The Star.
Bakers + Baristas senior supervisor - closes on 11th March
Fraser Hart supervisor - closes on 11th March
Bakers + Baristas team leader - closes on 11th March
Lunchtime cleaning operative - closes on 16th March
Food recycling and cleaning operative - closes on 16th March
Tag Heuer | Sales Consultant - closes on 19th March
HSBC customer service consultant - closes on 21st March
Beauty Therapist - closes on 23rd March
Phase Eight supervisor - closes on 24th March
Ray-Ban sales associate - closes on 28th March
Skopes sales advisor - closes on 30th March
Caffè Rizzoli front of house - closes on 31st March
Caffè Rizzoli front of house - closes on 31st March
Levis store supervisor closes on 30th March
Dune London temp supervisor - closes on 31st March
Boots | Boots Beauty Specialist - closes on 30th April
Popeyes Louisiana Chicken joy creator - closes on 2nd May
Popeyes Louisiana Chicken shift manager - closes on 2nd May
ITreat Skin company ambassadors/sales - closes on 1st September