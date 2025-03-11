Meadowhall: 19 of the best jobs on offer at booming Sheffield shopping centre - Tag Heuer, Ray-Ban and Boots

David Walsh
By David Walsh

Business Editor

Published 11th Mar 2025, 15:09 BST
With almost 300 shops and 50 places to eat there are always jobs going at Meadowhall - here are the best.

The megamall is advertising positions with some of the biggest names in the world including Tag Heuer, Ray-Ban and Boots.

Here are 19 on offer right now.

For more stories like this and all of the latest news, current events and sport from across Sheffield and South Yorkshire, sign up today for your free newsletter from The Star.

Meadowhall is advertising a host of jobs.placeholder image
Meadowhall is advertising a host of jobs. | NW

Bakers + Baristas senior supervisor - closes on 11th March

Fraser Hart supervisor - closes on 11th March

Bakers + Baristas team leader - closes on 11th March

Lunchtime cleaning operative - closes on 16th March

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Food recycling and cleaning operative - closes on 16th March

Tag Heuer | Sales Consultant - closes on 19th March

HSBC customer service consultant - closes on 21st March

Beauty Therapist - closes on 23rd March

Phase Eight supervisor - closes on 24th March

Ray-Ban sales associate - closes on 28th March

Skopes sales advisor - closes on 30th March

Caffè Rizzoli front of house - closes on 31st March

Caffè Rizzoli front of house - closes on 31st March

Levis store supervisor closes on 30th March

Dune London temp supervisor - closes on 31st March

Boots | Boots Beauty Specialist - closes on 30th April

Popeyes Louisiana Chicken joy creator - closes on 2nd May

Popeyes Louisiana Chicken shift manager - closes on 2nd May

ITreat Skin company ambassadors/sales - closes on 1st September

Related topics:MeadowhallSheffieldJobsBootsHSBC
News you can trust since 1887
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice