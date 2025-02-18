Meadowhall: Just 20 of 280 original stores left at Sheffield shopping centre after high profile closures

Meadowhall has 280 shops but just 20 have survived since day one.

The centre opened on Tuesday, September 4, 1990.

Almost 35 years later, those remaining include big brands KFC, McDonald’s and M&S and independents Music Box, Olivers Childrenswear and Caffe Massarella.

The elite group of originals lost a member in March 2023 when Santander - formerly Abbey National - left The Arcade, blaming internet banking for a drop in customers. The remaining 20 made it through 2024 and are still going strong has Meadowhall heads for its 35th anniversary.

We list all the survivors here, with thanks to centre director Darren Pearce (who started in 1994).

The elite 20 includes fast-food outlets KFC and McDonald's, M&S and jeweller H Samuel.

