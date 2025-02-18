The centre opened on Tuesday, September 4, 1990.
Almost 35 years later, those remaining include big brands KFC, McDonald’s and M&S and independents Music Box, Olivers Childrenswear and Caffe Massarella.
The elite group of originals lost a member in March 2023 when Santander - formerly Abbey National - left The Arcade, blaming internet banking for a drop in customers. The remaining 20 made it through 2024 and are still going strong has Meadowhall heads for its 35th anniversary.
We list all the survivors here, with thanks to centre director Darren Pearce (who started in 1994).
1. The Meadowhall 'originals'
The elite 20 includes fast-food outlets KFC and McDonald's, M&S and jeweller H Samuel. Photo: .
2. Dixons (now Curry's PC World)
Sheila Gray of Handsworth opening Meadowhall on September 4 1990. In the background is electrical retailer Dixons, still going strong at the centre today, albeit with a slightly longer name: Curry's PC World. Photo: Colin Drury
3. The Body Shop
Sharon Clark, winner of a Star competition is given a makeover by Andrea Twidale-Smith at The Body Shop on High Street, Meadowhall, May 1997. Photo: Waistell
4. BOOTS
Baby and childcare advisor Ann Charlesworth with customer Julie Porter and Bradley, aged 3 months, at Boots in January 1998. Photo: Waistell