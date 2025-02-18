Almost 35 years later, those remaining include big brands KFC, McDonald’s and M&S and independents Music Box, Olivers Childrenswear and Caffe Massarella.

The elite group of originals lost a member in March 2023 when Santander - formerly Abbey National - left The Arcade, blaming internet banking for a drop in customers. The remaining 20 made it through 2024 and are still going strong has Meadowhall heads for its 35th anniversary.