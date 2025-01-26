Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Meadowhall is a hugely successful shopping centre visited by millions - but some come away grumbling.

The megamall has a solid four-star average rating on Tripadvisor and more than 1,000 give it five stars.

One fan summed it up as having “every shop you could possibly want.”

Add to that dozens of cafes, restaurants and food kiosks, a cinema and 12,000 free parking spaces and you can see why people go back time after time.

But amid the more than 2,100 reviews, 108 people think it is ‘terrible’ .

So, amid so much positivity, we thought it’d be interesting to see what it is about Meadowhall that gets people’s goat.

1: One said: “Endless mainstream high street shops. It's all about consumerism, with very little that is unique, quirky or interesting.”

Parking always raises issues.

2: A driver posted: “We will never go back. We parked in the children's section with our three grandchildren and were fined £60 because we didn't register our car.”

3: One reviewer reckoned the car park had not moved with the times and the spaces were now too small.

They said: I drive an Audi A8, and the choice is that I either park with my front end over the line, or my rear; neither option is good.

“Also, with it being a wide car sometimes it’s very difficult to get into it if someone parks too close. I would like the option to book a ‘larger space’.

“Right now I’m having to park in a quieter area and hope that I’m not blocked-in upon my return.

“The disabled spaces are very rarely fully occupied, so maybe some of those could be utilised?”

4: And one thought it was too busy:

“Went on a Monday thinking it wouldn't be so manic. WRONG, if I stopped for a moment I would be engulfed, couldn't sit anywhere. Pray I don't have to return anytime soon. I know some (mainly women) love shopping but this experience was enough to put me off for life.”

5: A woman gave Meadowhall two stars due to an apparent lack of cash machines.

“I don’t visit often but visited today to go to Lakeland as it's the nearest one to me.

“As expected during school holidays it was busy. I am very disappointed though at the lack of cash machines available. I really would have expected them to be available more than they are.”

Share your views of Meadowhall with us - what do you love or think could be better?