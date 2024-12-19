An international clothes company has opened a flagship store in Meadowhall’s best location.

The only Bershka store in Yorkshire is between the Apple store and Omega watch shop on Upper High Street.

The Spanish firm has taken the unit previously occupied by Zara.

Its three core collections, Bershka, BSK and Man, are available, offering a range from casual wear to sports and from basic garments to statement fashion pieces.

Darren Pearce, centre director at Meadowhall, said: “We’re thrilled to be welcoming Bershka to the centre with their first store in Yorkshire.

“It joins us at an exciting time for Meadowhall following the recent opening of Frasers flagship store and will continue to build on the fantastic collection of fashion brands we already have on offer in the lead up to Christmas.

“The new store provides even more exciting choices for our customers and ensures the centre remains a top destination for fashion and lifestyle shopping in the region.”

It comes after Zara moved to a bigger unit on The Avenue in May.

Bershka is part of the Spanish Inditex group which also owns brands such as Zara, Massimo Dutti, Pull&Bear, Oysho, Uterqüe, Stradivarius and Zara Home.

It was created in 1998 as a 'fast-fashion' concept, aimed at a young target market.

It has nine stores in the UK including Birmingham, London, Liverpool and Cardiff and, as of January 2022, more than 850 worldwide.