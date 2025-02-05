Meadowhall: Upmarket cosmetics brand Sephora announces new store as All Saints makes comeback

David Walsh
By David Walsh

Business Editor

Published 5th Feb 2025, 10:14 BST
Updated 5th Feb 2025, 10:49 BST
An upmarket beauty store has confirmed a move to Meadowhall and a famous fashion name is set to make a comeback.

Sephora will open in the former All Saints clothing store at 67 High Street in summer - a move revealed by The Star in November.

All Saints closed after Christmas but has submitted plans to move into the former Ted Baker clothes shop on Upper High Street, aiming to reopen in March.

Sarah Boyd, managing director, Sephora UK, said she was thrilled to open their ninth store in the UK and first in Yorkshire at the megamall.

Sephoras is all set to take the All Saints unit on High Street, Meadowhallplaceholder image
Sephoras is all set to take the All Saints unit on High Street, Meadowhall | NW / Sephora

She added: “Meadowhall is the perfect location for us to continue driving that experience in this dynamic, thriving region, and our team is eager to welcome customers to our beauty playground.”

The brand is owned by French luxury goods conglomerate LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton.

It tried to conquer Britain in the nineties and noughties but retreated in 2005. It re-entered the country last year after an 18-year absence.

Ted Baker at Meadowhall closed with the loss of 25 jobs when the chain shut down in August. All Saints’ Meadowhall shop was famous for its display of 138 sewing machines. It is unclear whether they will feature in the new store.

Sephora says it will sell UK brands including Makeup by Mario, Haus Labs by Lady Gaga, One/Size by PatrickStarrr, Tarte, Topicals, The 7 Virtues, Skinfix, indē wild, Dr Sam's, Make Up For Ever, Adwoa Beauty, Salt & Stone and Naked Sundays.

It will sell other brands including Glossier, Rare Beauty, Sol de Janeiro, Olaplex, Glow Recipe, Nars, Fenty Beauty, Refy, The Ordinary, Gisou, Kosas, Summer Fridays, Byoma, Kayali and Huda Beauty.

