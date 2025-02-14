Sheffield shops: Oliver Bonas issues statement on future of Ecclesall Road store ahead of Meadowhall launch
Olive Bonas said its Ecclesall Road store is staying open, quashing fears it was being transferred to the megamall.
The new shop is set to open on The Avenue, Meadowhall, in April.
The brand is known for its brightly-coloured clothes, jewellery and design-led home accessories.
It opened at at 323 Ecclesall Road in 2018. In that time it has seen off rivals White Stuff, which closed in 2023 and FatFace, which closed this month.
The Avenue is home to shops including Zara, a Frasers department store and flagship Sports Direct, The White Company, L’Occitane, Carvela, White Stuff, Sweaty Betty, Polestar electric cars, a bowling alley and Kurt Geiger