Meadowhall has reassured genuine visitors they will not be charged under a new time limit on parking.

Bosses are urging people who expect to park for more than 14 hours a week to contact them first to avoid a £100 charge.

Visitors planning multiple trips - and those who feel they have wrongly received a Parking Charge Notice - should contact the customer care team, they said.

Meadowhall put out a statement after readers raised concerns that pensioners looking for a warm space in winter and support workers who visit several times each week with clients could be affected.

On The Star’s Facebook page, some reckoned they could go over the new time limit in a couple of trips, if shopping, dining and going to the cinema were included.

But Meadowhall said the new rule was only aimed at those parking up and going elsewhere.

A spokesperson said: “The parking policy is purely designed to make visits to Meadowhall as convenient and enjoyable as possible, ensuring good availability of spaces for our visitors.”

The shopping centre has 12,000 free spaces but suffers from commuters parking all day.

Staff will also be charged under the new rule.

The megamall says it employs 8,500 people at peak periods. It provides a staff car park off Aisling Road on the other side of the River Don, several minutes’ walk away.