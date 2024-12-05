A new time limit on parking at Meadowhall has shocked readers - with some claiming they will go elsewhere.

The Sheffield shopping centre, which has 12,000 spaces, now imposes a £100 charge on drivers who visit for more than 14 hours in a week.

Bosses say it is to stop ‘non-Meadowhall visitors’ from parking all day free. But some readers feel it won’t work.

Gillian Worton said: “If the intention is 14 hours-a-week they shouldn’t have cinemas, a bowling alley, pubs, food halls and shops.”

Susan Cusworth warned that people will go elsewhere.

She added: “There's plenty of retail parks that don't limit or charge for parking.”

Ste Dobson called for a boycott.

He said: “People need to boycott it, anything to make a few quid these greedy establishments. It’s not like the car park isn't big enough right?!”

Kasey Boardman felt it was aimed at preventing staff occupying spaces meant for shoppers.

She added: “I think it’s probably only an unfair amount if you’re a carer and go multiple times a week with different clients then you may breach the 14 hours - but it probably is to deter staff the most. Plus a little money maker in the meantime.”

Jimmy Sherwin said: “I’ll go where I’m welcome then….. hello Amazon and online shopping!”

Ishaq Khan worried that 14 hours would not be enough for some to spend at Meadowhall.

He said: “It's a silly idea, because after a fine people might decide to shop elsewhere.”

But lots of people thought 14 hours was plenty.

Jane Gibbs said: “Who in their right mind wants to spend 14 hours in Meadowhell?”

Sharon Macdonald joked: “14 hours a year is fine by me.”

Meadowhall says the new policy is enforced by cameras. The car park is run by Minster Baywatch.