Meadowhall: American sportswear shop Lids closes after less than a year
Lids opened in April selling products endorsed by American sports organisations including Major League Baseball, the National Basketball Association and the National Football League.
The shop on The Gallery near H&M created six jobs. A Meadowhall spokesperson confirmed it had now closed.
Last year, Laura Gabella, of Lids, said: “We are thrilled to be opening our first ever store in Sheffield, and couldn’t think of a better home than Meadowhall.”
The closure comes as WH Smith plans to leave its longstanding store and downsize to a smaller unit.
Women’s fashion and homeware company Oliver Bonas is opening in Meadowhall in April, its second shop in the city after Ecclesall Road.