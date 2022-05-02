Doodles Pup Up Cafe™ travels across the UK, hosting breed specific dog events, and they are now set to hold such a paw-ty at the Head of Steam on Norfolk Street in the city centre on Sunday, July 10 between 10am and 5.30pm.

Events organiser Beth Sharp said the event is welcoming ‘everything Doodle from Cockapoos to Cavapoos and everything in between’.

She said: “It’s a fun morning and afternoon out for dog owners – or for people who just love dogs. You don’t have to have a dog to come along!”

A 'pup up café' is to be held at the Head of Steam in Sheffield city centre on July 10

“Our wonderful partner venue The Head of Steam has loads of open, airy and light space for pups to roam free in a safe secure space...once everyone’s safely inside, we let the dogs off their leads.”

The day will consist of four sessions, with up to 50 dogs taking part in each one.

Participating pooches will be given access to unlimited treats at their treat stations, as well as unlimited free puppuccinos, which are dog-friendly, caffeine-free drinks with whipped cream.

There will also be a photographer present, taking photographs and videos.

Prizes will be given out at random for the best dressed dog in each session and there will be local dog-related trade stands.

Ball pits, tunnels, toys and other fun props will also be in place to entertain the dogs present.

Tickets cost £9, plus a 50p fee, for dog owners, and £12, plus a 50p fee, for ‘regular humans’ attending without a dog.

Visit www.pupup.cafe/tickets to book tickets