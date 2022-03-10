White Cross Vets, which has one branch in Handsworth, Sheffield, said it has now seen ‘dozens of dogs’ suffering with gastroenteritis across its 21 practices which are spread across England, with the first cases in its Yorkshire sites where the outbreak to have started.

Although it was thought that the disease originated on the beaches of Yorkshire, it has now been confirmed as an outbreak of seasonal GI as there is currently no evidence to suggest a direct link between the illness and the dogs visiting the beaches.

GI in dogs is a common condition that typically involves diarrhoea and may be accompanied by vomiting.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dog owners in Sheffield are being warned to be vigilant and look out for signs of gastroenteritis (GI), which causes vomiting and diarrhoea, after a major spike in cases of the disease in recent weeks.

It may also include a bloody component known as hemorrhagic gastroenteritis (HGE) or Acute hemorrhagic diarrhoea syndrome (AHDS).

Though common, gastroenteritis can be irritating, frightening, and difficult to manage, depending on the cause and the effects on the individual dog

At the start of February, The Small Animal Veterinary Surveillance Network (SAVSNET) asked vets throughout the UK to complete a questionnaire and supply a faecal sample after treating any dog suffering with vomiting or diarrhoea, in order to track the outbreak.

Laura Paterson, group clinical director at White Cross Vets, said they have seen more dogs than ever before suffering from vomiting and diarrhoea since the start of the year.

Laura Paterson, group clinical director at White Cross Vets, explained: “We have definitely seen more dogs than ever before suffering from vomiting and diarrhoea since the start of the year.

"Initially, it was thought that this disease originated on the beaches of Yorkshire, but it’s now been confirmed as an outbreak of seasonal GI.

“Viruses that cause this kind of reaction can be picked up anywhere – not just on the beach – and SAVSNET’s early research shows that 79 per cent of dogs suffering with GI had not visited the beach prior to becoming ill.

"It now seems to be a problem that has spread across a lot of the country. Many owners with more than one dog also reported that other dogs in the household were showing similar symptoms, which suggests it is infectious.

“It’s important for dog owners to know that they shouldn’t ignore the symptoms for a day or two before getting treatment, because although most dogs will make a full recovery with appropriate care, it can be fatal in certain circumstances.

"The sooner a dog comes to us the better. We can often treat the pet with anti-sickness drugs and a special paste and food and send them home after their appointment.

"The longer they have been ill for, the more dehydrated they get, which means more lengthy and costly treatments including over-night stays and rehydration drips.”

Among the symptoms that dog owners need to look out for are blood in the vomit or diarrhoea and severe lethargy.

Severe lethargy means when your pet doesn't want to walk, seems in pain and isn't easily roused.

Owners need to also look out for any neurological or respiratory signs like seizures, shaking or breathing problems.