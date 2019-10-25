Was Bono in Sheffield pub? Picture sparks huge debate
A picture supposedly showing U2 frontman Bono enjoying a pint in a Sheffield pub has sparked huge debate among readers.
An image emerged of a man, dressed in all black and wearing Bono’s trademark sunglasses, enjoying a tipple while talking to a group of people in the city centre’s Head of Steam pub yesterday evening.
The fact that Bono’s son Elijah Hewson was also in the city last night playing a gig at the 02 Academy gave some credence to the notion that the Dublin rocker could be in Sheffield.
However, a number of readers have also pointed out that the man in the picture could in fact be a Sheffield-based lookalike called Tony Jonson.
Tony was sent a link to The Star’s story on Twitter and retweeted it.
The image has got a lot of people talking online.
Andrea Wright tweeted: “Would be interested to see if the people in the photo can confirm if it is him or not.
“Looks like him but you can’t mistake his voice.
“His son is playing in a band at the O2 academy tonight after all.”
Karen Jackson described him as a “doppelganger.”
Richard Smith said he’s “pretty sure there'd be more than four people around him if it was him.”
We have contacted lookalike Tony for comment and are waiting for a reply.