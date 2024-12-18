A London Road car park has been brightened with the work of one of Sheffield’s premier street artists as part of a scheme to put the city on the foodie map.

Sunday (December 15) saw the unveiling of a sweeping new piece by artist Peachzz at the Alderson Road car park, off London Road.

A new piece by street artist Peachzz has debuted at Alderson Road car park, off London Road, to mark the launch of 'Love London Road' relaunch. | Dean Atkins

The piece, which can be found opposite the junction with Thorp Close, is aglow with London Road buildings like the former Lorcarno as well as Peachzz signature style of beautifully realised birds and flowers.

Fittingly in time for The Star’s #LoveYour campaign, the unveiling on Sunday was also the launch of ‘Love London Road’, a rebranding move committed to putting London Road firmly on the foodie map and sing about its award-winning takeaways and beautiful chai shops.

The art was created as part of a business-led project which won a bid for council funding under the Economic Recovery Fund. The bid was led by E-Net Computers' owner Abdullah Khalid and Laser & Beauty Clinic owner Usman.

The project's key aim is to uplift the area visually and bring the local communities together to enjoy their local services.

And there is a lot to love about bustling London Road - as our video above shows.

Many pieces come together to make London Road strikingly colourful with dozens of businesses and shopfronts competing for attention, helped in no small part by pieces of stunning street art.

But one of the main reasons to visit, of course, is for the sweeping range of takeaways and diners to try, and the choices have only grown in recent years, like Asian-fusion Phat Buns, fish & chips at Mother Hubbard’s, massive burritos at Taco Mex, and half a dozen places to find delicious Turkish grilled cuisine.

Not to mention, Just Eat’s Takeaway of the Year Winner 2023 Munchies has only this week reopened after months of renovations.

All this is supplemented by spots to relax like its many chai lounges, favourite pubs like The Albion and Jabbarwocky, and all the while being the street to visit on the way to a game at Bramall Lane.

Peachzz was commissioned by the London Road Economic Recovery Fund to create a piece that illustrated how London Road saw itself, based on opinions collected from business owners and 'on-the-street' conversations in November.

Peachzz, whose real name is Megan Russell, is the artist behind some of Sheffield’s latest and greatest street art, including the towering mural of a Kingfisher overlooking Pounds Park in the city centre.

Megan, 31, originally from Leicester, studied illustration and graphics at Sheffield Hallam and is known for her expressive style, with hints of realism and bold colours, appearing on large scale murals around the world.